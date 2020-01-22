Update: Jan. 22, 10:20 am
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews were able to quickly contain a fire that broke out in a Hillyard neighborhood home, but damages are still estimated to be in the thousands.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fire in the 3800 block of E. Broad Avenue was contained and extinguished within ten minutes of crews arriving at the scene. However, damage due to the fire is estimated at $40,000 while the property and contents of the home are valued at $80,000.
Initial reports indicated the occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely after discovering what was believed to be a fire in the attic.
Crews responded minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the roof and eves of the structure, according to the Fire Department. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the area of origin.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported and the nature of the fire was determined to be accidental. According to the Fire Department, an overloaded electrical circuit was the cause.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Hillyard area.
Firefighters were called to the 3800 block of East Broad Avenue around 4:45 Wednesday morning. The crews tell us the fire started in the attic. At least two adults and pets were home, but nobody was hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.