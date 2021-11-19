SPOKANE, Wash. — A portion of Altamont Street at east Seventh Avenue is closed this morning after an early morning fire completely destroyed a vacant home and damaged a portion of a neighboring house.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Spokane Fire Department. Neighbors living nearby called firefighters who arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames.
Neighbors told KHQ they saw people with flashlights moving around inside the home before they went to bed last night. They reportedly woke up to a loud boom a while later, and when they looked outside, they saw the vacant home go up in flames.
According to the fire department, the landlord that owns the home said the people previously renting the home were evicted back on Wednesday. Firefighters will continue to monitor the home for any flare ups.