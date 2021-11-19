Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Hayden. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&