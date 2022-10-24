SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as the faint smell of smoke during the early morning hours of Monday, turned into a fire breaking out in one family’s home, leaving them stranded outside in the cold.
“Everything was yellow, and I thought there was something wrong with me, and as soon as I got to the bottom of the stairs, I realized it was smoke,” Kelly Swatman recalled of the harrowing morning.
Swatman woke up confused, struggling to stand up. Her boyfriend ran through the house yelling there was a fire. Within minutes, Swatman was on the phone getting help.
“I couldn’t find my phone, so I called it in with my sister's, and luckily—I don’t know how it stayed on, it was at one percent—but it stayed on for the whole call,” Swatman said.
It was a phone call that potentially saved their lives. Swatman said the Spokane Fire Department arrived so quickly, she was still on the phone with connectors as they arrived at her family’s home in northeast Spokane.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“It was really fast. There was no flame until they opened up the roof,” Swatman said.
Oxygen fed the flames once firefighters took chainsaws to the roof to ventilate the smoke. Swatman said it may have been the most overwhelming sight from the morning—seeing a chainsaw run through the roof of the home she has lived in for years.
“All of my siblings have lived here at one point in time,” Swatman explained. “We’ve all gone through phases when we needed to live here.”
Swatman’s sister, Ann Marlatt, just moved back into the house a few days ago. Now, the belongings of herself and her children have been burnt by the blaze.
Swatman was even left without shoes, until her neighbor lent her a pair.
A gaping hole was left in the backside of the roof, above the sister’s bedrooms. Ashes of parts of the home lying in the front yard, with kids’ toys scattered throughout the lawn.
The family waited outside, gathering any information they could about how the fire began.
“Waiting to figure out where we’re supposed to go, what we’re supposed to do,” Marlatt said.
Everyone made it out safely, including Marlatt’s children and Swatman’s children, as well as the family’s countless animals. Swatman held her gecko within the inside of her jacket.
“The dogs are in the car, and then the cat, and then the rat. We have a farm, apparently,” Swatman grimly joked.
Some belongings were lost, some items that can be replaced, and some that cannot.
“My aunt’s ashes were in the house too, and we lost those,” Marlatt said. “That’s my mom’s little sister.”
Luckily, after some digging upstairs, Marlatt found her aunt’s ashes. But other irreplaceable keepsakes like family photos? Lost, destroyed in the fire.
“All of my photos of my children,” Marlatt said.
“All of my pictures of my grandparents are gone,” mourned Swatman.