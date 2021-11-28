SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Early in the morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Marandos Bar & Restaurant at 11420 E. Sprague.
Once on site, Deputies found spent shell casings. However, no suspect or victim was found. They were able to identify a possible suspect and victim vehicle, however. The possible suspect's vehicle was found near Skipworth and 4th by Deputy Bitzer.
Bitzer requested additional units after finding two adult males standing near the vehicle. They were initially non-compliant and were taken into custody. A handgun was also located near the site, which had been reported as stolen in Lewiston, Idaho last November. The potential suspect, identified as 40-year-old Rafael D. Castellano, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The second detained male was later released with no charges.
At the nearby hospital, one adult male was reported to Deputies as the potential victim when he arrived to the ER with a possible life-threatening gunshot wound. A second male sought treatment for a bullet graze to the neck. The first man remains in the hospital and is listed to be stable condition.
Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit Technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation, collect evidence, and document the scenes. The vehicles of both the potential suspect and victim were seized as evidence pending search warrants.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Spokane Valley Deputies asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, reference #10156979.