SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
One person was dead on the scene and three others were sent to the hospital. One of those hospitalized was in critical condition.
The SPD Major Crimes Unit has responded and is conducting the investigation.
Queen Avenue is currently closed to traffic from Division to Calispel Street.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call crime check (509) 456-2233.
Last updated Aug. 27 at 7:15 a.m.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department set up a perimeter on the west side of the intersection of Division and Queen, where they confirmed there was a shooting earlier in the morning.
