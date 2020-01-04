SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An early morning structure fire at the Adam Square Apartments in Spokane Valley sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
According to Spokane Valley firefighters, the fire started on the upper balcony of an apartment complex at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
The apartment was occupied by two adults and two kids at the time of the fire. An adult woman had to be transported to the hospital for treatment. The other adult and the two children who were also inside the apartment were not injured.
Most of the damage from the fire seems to have been contained to the balcony and the side of the apartment complex. An apartment unit adjacent to the balcony could have sustained some smoke damaged, according to firefighters.
Fire investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.
