Early morning suspected DUI and police chase ends in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- Residents of the Parkview apartment complex woke to have a police presence Saturday morning.

Spokane Valley Police & Spokane County Sheriff’s Office initially tried to pull a driver over for a suspected DUI. A pursuit followed and ended at the ParkView apartments in Spokane Valley. 

Officers needed to use PIT maneuver to stop the car for safety reasons.

Nobody was hurt, but two people were arrested, one with prior warrants, both were being checked out at the hospital though.

The driver will be charged for tonight’s incidents, the passenger is the one with prior warrants. 

