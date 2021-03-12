SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- A violent robbery in the early hours of Friday morning led to two men being arrested for first degree robbery and assault.
Just after 1:00am, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Mansfield Ave. and Perrine Rd. The adult male victim told police that he was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted.
Deputies arrived and contacted the victim, who had blood all over his face and hands and was seated in a vehicle. Paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene, but the victim refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Instead, a family member transported him to the hospital, and he was last reported in stable condition.
Initial information indicates that the victim and suspects met regarding the purchase and sale of vape pens. The suspects, both armed with handguns, got into the victim's vehicle. One suspect then began violently striking the victim in the head with a pistol, and at some point a shot was fired, with the bullet exiting the through the front windshield.
During their investigation, deputies located two suspects at the Perrine Court Apartments. They were safely detained, arrested, and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. The adult male, 18-year-old LeSean A. Grant Jr, was booked into the Spokane County Jail. The second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene, and remained on scene for hours investigating. This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.