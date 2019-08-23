We're less than one week away from parents' favorite day of the year, the first day of school.
The changes this year, will make the school year unlike any you've experienced before. Starting August 30, there are mandatory changes that are going to effect parent's pick up schedule every Friday.
For Spokane Public School students, K-6th grade, Fridays are now early release days, but not every Friday is the same. First thing to know, early release will always be at 1:45 every Friday.
So what are your options?
Let's start with the good news, there are 20 Fridays with after-school care for parents who can't pick up their kids early. It's a free program called SHOP. Kids can stay until 3 pm, have a snack, do homework, or play outside. SHOP is offered that first back to school Friday.
How do you get your kid into SHOP? It's all done online, and you can sign up as late as noon the day before. Find your kid's school on this link: https://www.spokaneschools.org/domain/170
When you see their school name, click on it's website, scroll down, and under "headlines," you'll see SHOP registration.
Here's a look at every Friday that offers SHOP:
•Aug. 30
•Sept. 6, 20
•Oct. 4
•Nov. 1, 8, 22
•Dec. 13, 20
•Jan.17, 24, 31
•Feb. 14, 28
•March 13, 27
•April 17
•May 1, 15
•June 5
There are almost as many early release Fridays without after-school care, starting as soon as mid-September. Here are the dates:
•Sept. 13, 27
•Oct. 11
•Nov. 15
•Dec. 6
•Jan. 10
•Feb. 7
•March 6, 20
•April 24
•May 8, 29
A lot of parents already use an after school program called "express" to cover those hours between the last bell and when they get off of work. Spokane Public Schools says for kids in the express program, their childcare fees on Fridays will not be going up on early release days. That said, this seems like a lot of hassle, but District 81 says this new schedule is necessary to balance their budget, as well as give teachers a time to start planning the upcoming week.
"This is a part of the re-imagined school day that includes a change to our specialist model, that allows for consistency for families so families in the elementary school system knows that every Friday is an early release 1:45 Friday," Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Brian Coddington said.