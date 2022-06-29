SPOKANE, Wash. - An early morning shooting has sent two teenagers to the hospital and SPD says there is no suspect information at this time.
At about 12:45 a.m., Spokane police responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex after receiving multiple 911 calls about a large fight which led to a shooting.
When SPD arrived, they found two teenage boys, 15 and 16 years old, who had both been shot. Officers began medical aid until Spokane Fire Department and AMR personnel took over. The teens were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SPD is currently investigating the incident. They say it appears there was a large gathering of juveniles at the park and a fight broke out. The shooting occurred shortly after.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.