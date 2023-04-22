SPOKANE, Wash. – Over 250 volunteers came together to help celebrate Earth Day and clean up the Spokane River on Saturday. The cleanup was hosted by the Spokane Riverkeeper.
Randy Crowe, a longtime Spokane resident, was one of the hundreds inspired to come to the event.
"It's just a lot of people that care about our city and our country and creation," he said.
"It's just an incredible turnout, we're just overjoyed by that public support," Jule Schultz, program lead at Spokane Riverkeeper said.
The public support is much needed as the Spokane River has sadly been polluted over the years with metals and long-lasting synthetic chemicals like PCBs.
At the cleanup, volunteers found all sorts of unique items, including a sewing machine, a bowling ball and even a gun.
"There have been hundreds of volunteers out working, cleaning up the riverbanks, which have been used as a dump," said Linda Crowe. "You wouldn't believe how much styrofoam, little bits of styrofoam, we've been cleaning up."
More than 500 pounds of trash were taken away on Saturday, but there is still much more work to be done to fully clean the river.
"Everything you ever could imagine we find on the banks of the river and in the river," said Schultz.
This was the first public cleanup held by the Spokane Riverkeeper this year, and they already have dates planned for another one in June, August and September.