Earthquake Early Warning system launches in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Washington residents could have a short, but critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake.
A new system has launched in Washington state to get earthquake notifications on your phone before you even feel the shaking.
Washington just joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's shake alert system. The system works by picking up shaking from sensors built across the state and when tracked, it is able to send a notification to your phone moments before you start to feel the earth move.
The system also has the potential to automatically close water valves to protect water supplies, lift fire station doors so first responders can get vehicles and equipment out, slow down trains so they do not derail and even warn hospitals to halt surgeries.
The phone alerts use the same technology as AMBER alerts or tsunami warnings and most are already set up to receive the new notifications, but to double check you can head to https://mil.wa.gov/alerts.