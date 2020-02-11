Tuesday night, 30.8 percent of voters turned out for the February 11 Spokane County Special Election.
Central Valley School District Prop No. 1 received 50.43 percent yes votes with 49.57 percent no. According to our partners at the Spokesman Review, the levy is for $11.8 million to hire public safety employees and to continue offering extracurricular activities.
East Valley School District Prop No. 1 received 56.21 percent yes votes with 43.79 percent no. This levy is to improve educational programs.
East Valley School District Prop No. 2 received 59.73 percent yes votes with 40.27 percent no. The second East Valley levy is dedicated to improving infrastructure.
Newport School District Prop No. 1 received 51.43 percent yes votes with 48.57 percent no.
Rosalia School District Prop No. 1 received 83.33 percent yes votes with 16.67 percent no.
St. John School District Prop No. 1 received 50 percent votes for yes and 50 percent votes for no.
St. John School District Prop No. 2 received 50 percent votes for yes and 50 percent votes for no.
No votes were cast for the Tekoa School District Props No.1 or No. 2.
