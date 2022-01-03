SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say that a house fire led to a child abuse investigation.
The fire, at an East Central home, was called out Sunday morning. According to police spokeswoman Julie Humphrey, Spokane firefighters “observed conditions that made them concerned for the children,” and contacted their law enforcement counterparts.
Police arrived and found “reason to believe there was imminent risk of harm” to the children. They placed multiple children, all juveniles, into the protective custody of Child Protective Services.
Police could not give any details of the situation, to protect the children and their privacy, but said the department’s Special Victim’s Unit has opened an investigation and will determine “if criminal charges are appropriate.”
Additionally, CPS will conduct its own investigation