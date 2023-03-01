SPOKANE, Wash. – On Wednesday night at Frances Scott Elementary, the Washington State Department of Transportation held a town hall meeting to discuss proposed alternatives for the now-closed Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge.
The bridge, which used to connect the East Central Spokane neighborhood across I-90, was closed in early February, and completely demolished on Feb. 19.
WSDOT laid out two primary options for alternative routes across I-90. The first, temporary improvements to walkways on Second and Third Avenues – temporary because those streets will be affected by construction of the planned North Spokane corridor. The other, and more popular option, was permanent improvements to Division and Fourth Avenue, a longer but safer route.
WSDOT also crowdsourced for other ideas, stating that the only idea that was off-limits was replacing the bridge with a new one, as all three pedestrian bridges that cross I-90 are scheduled to come down when the North Spokane corridor is built.
“I did want to talk about a shuttle service,” Spokane Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson said, “because it’s almost a mile out of your way to get across the freeway to get to some basic services.”
However, Terrence Lynch, a project engineer for WSDOT, said a shuttle was cost-prohibitive.
Lynch felt the meeting was important to have, even if attendance was small.
“I expected there to be a few more people,” Lynch said. “But the feedback that we did get was great. We’ll use it for sure.”
If you want to voice your feedback for this project, WSDOT has a survey that will remain open until March 15.