SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane has released that East Mission Avenue will be closed from Greene Street to Cook Street starting Aug. 14.
On Aug. 14 - Aug. 18 these roads will be closed due to a private project for water line work.
The city advises drivers to use this detour, Greene Street will remain open.
