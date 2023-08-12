Road work ahead sign - VAULT IMAGE

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane has released that East Mission Avenue will be closed from Greene Street to Cook Street starting Aug. 14.

On Aug. 14 - Aug. 18 these roads will be closed due to a private project for water line work.

The city advises drivers to use this detour, Greene Street will remain open.

