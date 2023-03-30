SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The East Valley School District will have a district-wide closure on Friday, March 31, over social media threats made against high school students.
According to an email sent to parents, staff and students, social media threats were made against East Valley High School students, which prompted the district-wide closure. All afterschool activities are cancelled as well.
That email said law enforcement has been involved in the incident, and they are conducting a separate investigation.
The closure and notice there were social media threats were the full extent of information shared Thursday evening.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time," the district said. "However, we will provide an update when we are able to do so."