SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The East Valley School District has laid out plans for reopening schools during the fall, including a hybrid learning option.
"East Valley School District is committed to providing a range of high quality learning opportunities for our students," EVSD said in the reopening plan. "It is our goal to partner with families as we start school and provide options that allow for flexibility should COVID-19 or community circumstances change."
EVSD included hybrid learning, distance learning 2.0 and alternative learning education options in the plan. The district says all grades can participate in hybrid learning.
Hybrid Learning - Would entail students attending school two days a week but in cohorts. One group would be in school Monday and Tuesday, while the other would be in school Thursday and Friday with virtual opportunities for small group or one-on-one support from staff in a synchronous model. Students would conduct the other days virtually.
Distance Learning 2.0 - Students attend school virtually Monday-Friday in a school-day schedule and experience daily synchronous (live virtual) learning and independent virtual learning with peers.
Alternative Learning Education - Students can register to attend an EVSD alternative program, where students complete work at home at their own pace and are guided by ESVD staff to meet ALE requirements. ALE includes options where the parent could be the primary instructor and would work with a teacher to guide the student through coursework - or students can receive online instruction with ESVD staff guidance.
EVSD states families starting the year in distance learning may have an opportunity to return to hybrid learning as space ans safety protocols allow.
