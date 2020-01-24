SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The East Valley School District is warning parents after a man tried to call a student over to his truck.
According to the District, it happened near the Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley on Wednesday, January 22.
The man had been standing by his truck when he asked the student to come over. When the student refused, the man insisted, but the student left the area and went home.
Teachers and the District are reminding students to be wary of stranger danger.
Police are looking into the incident.
