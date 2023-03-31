SPOKANE, Wash. - After a district-wide closure over social media threats made against LGBTQ+ students, the East Valley School District (EVSD) confirmed several arrests have been made and additional arrests are anticipated.
In a letter from the EVSD, those who made the threats were students at East Valley High School. Those involved in the threats will be emergency expelled.
"The intolerance, ignorance, and hate that sometimes comes to and through the schoolhouse doors is horrific at best. It is the same hate, intolerance, and ignorance displayed throughout society on any given day. After all, schools are but a microcosm of society. The cruelty of the world, and that which humanity places upon its own kind, is far more disturbing than the words I am able to come up with. I do not live in a fantasy land; however, I do believe in kindness and most definitely in the golden rule. This incident does not define East Valley; this is not who we are or who we wish to be. We will continue our efforts to educate and to practice acceptance. Hate has no place in East Valley," East Valley Superintendent, Brian Talbott, said.
In a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the threats were made in a closed Snapchat group chat toward students who support LGBTQ+ advocacy and International Transgender Day of Visibility. According to SCSO, these threats don't meet the criteria of hate crimes because potential victims were not aware of them.
SCSO says two students were charged with felony threats to bomb or injure property and have been booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center. One suspect is still outstanding as they are not in the area.
This remains an active investigation.