EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — A fire that started Saturday afternoon in East Wenatchee has burned about 250 acres and triggered state fire mobilization.
The fire, dubbed the 10th Street Fire by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, was contained by local firefighting resources overnight. There was no reported fire growth Saturday night, and no buildings had been damaged by the fire.
State Fire Mobilization was approved by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste at 9 p.m. Saturday. State fire mobilization resources arrived Sunday morning and assumed command of the fire operations. They will patrol and mop up the fire perimeter throughout the day.
According to the sheriff's office, all level 1 fire evacuations will stay in place due to forecasted warmer temperatures Sunday. The level 1 evacuations mean residents near the fire should be prepared to evacuate. The sheriff's office said the evacuation will be reevaluated later in the day.