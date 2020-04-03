Update, April 3, 6:27 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Hamilton has reopened after a one-car crash early Friday morning.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A one-car crash has fully blocked the eastbound Interstate 90 off ramp at Hamilton Friday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, one driver has been transported to Sacred Heart.
The Hamilton exit ramp remains fully blocked and there is no current ETA for when it will reopen. Troopers remain at the scene.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.