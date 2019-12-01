GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed between Adams Road and Dodson Road following collisions and spin outs Sunday night.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, at least ten cars were involved in multiple accidents. Weather conditions are said to be the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries have been reported at this time, but some of the individuals involved were transported to the hospital.
There is currently no estimated time for I-90 to reopen, but a detour is in place. Deputies are asking that you take it slow when traveling through the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information once it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.