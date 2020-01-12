Update: Eastbound I-90 at North Bend has been reopened after multiple spin-outs and collisions in the area.
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive in both directions of I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass.
"Please use caution on the roadway," WSDOT said.
UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 is OPEN. Chains required both directions on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 12, 2020
Previous coverage:
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend Sunday morning due to multiple spin-outs.
WSDOT says eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 34. Crews are working to clear the blocking vehicles. An estimated time of reopening is set for 12 p.m. Sunday.
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive in westbound traffic.
Here we go... Eastbound I-90 is now closed. WB chains are required on all vehicles except AWD. https://t.co/9BCNcw6lt8— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 12, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.