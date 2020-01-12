Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES TODAY AND TONIGHT. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS EXPECTED UNDER STRONGER SNOW SHOWERS DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...UNPLOWED ROADS WILL BE TREACHEROUS TODAY AND TONIGHT. BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS COULD CREATE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITIES OVER THE PALOUSE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&