Update: Jan. 11, 8:45 am
SNOQUALMIE PASS - Eastbound I-90 headed over Snoqualmie Pass has been closed due to multiple spin offs.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, more than a foot of additional snow is in the forecast.
Drivers are recommended to delay travel if possible. There is no current estimate for when the road will reopen.
Previous Coverage:
"Good morning, and welcome to what's sure to be an interesting weekend."
That was the message from the Washington State Department of Transportation on Saturday morning as snowy conditions continue to pose a challenge for drivers heading across mountain passes.
Between Friday night and Saturday morning, I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed twice due to collisions and US 2 over Stevens Pass closed earlier Saturday morning for avalanche control.
WSDOT said all mountain passes are open as of 7:30 am, but snow is continuing to fall hard and there are some windy conditions across the state.
"Between heavy snow, rain and high winds, travel is going to be a challenge. Please stay engaged, follow traction requirements and be sure you and your vehicle are prepared for any delays or closures. And please give road crews as much room as possible," WSDOT wrote in a tweet.
Chains are currently required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD on both Snoqualmie and Stevens passes and all vehicles are required to have chains available in case conditions require chains on ALL vehicles.
State Patrol is doing chain enforcement and crews are out 24/7 working to keep highways as safe as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.