Update: WSDOT says eastbound I-90 has reopened near Cle Elum after numerous collisions have been cleared.
Previous coverage:
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 has closed near Cle Elum in Kittitas County due to a number of spin-out collisions.
Traffic is being detoured through Cle Elum.
"There are a number of blocking collisions EB on I-90 near Cle Elum. Drivers are being detoured off I-90 thru Cle Elum near MP 84," WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass said on Twitter.
WSP Trooper John Bryant tweeted multiple pictures of collisions in the area overnight.
Traction tires are advised on Snoqualmie Pass, with oversize vehicles prohibited as snow and slushy conditions have been reported. Check out Snoqualmie Pass conditions here: https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/passes/snoqualmie/.
I-90 EASTBOUND CLOSED NEAR CLE ELUM IN KITTITAS COUNTY DUE TO MULTIPLE SPIN OUT COLLISIONS - DETOURING TRAFFIC THRU CLE ELUM. PHOTOS ARE FROM LAST NIGHT'S SPINOUTS/COLLISIONS IN THE SAME AREA. pic.twitter.com/jybYWK0se0— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 13, 2019
