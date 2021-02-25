Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington Palouse, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday has the potential to produce wind gusts closer to 50 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&