UPDATE 2/25 11:31 AM:
ISP said one lane of westbound I-90 is back open.
Eastbound is fully open, however roads are very slick so use caution
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
NORTH IDAHO - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is responding to multiple crashes on 4th of July Pass. Troopers are asking you to stop in Coeur d'Alene.
Traffic will be blocked at milepost 24 until the road is clear. ISP is asking all commercial traffic to stop where you can.
