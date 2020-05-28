MULLAN, Idaho - Eastbound I-90 is blocked near Mullan, Idaho, due to a reported semi crash in the area Thursday morning.
Idaho State Police is responding to the crash at milepost 67, saying eastbound traffic is blocked and traffic is congested.
The Idaho State Police is responding to a report of a semi crash I90 at milepost 67. Both eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked and traffic is congested. @ISPRCCN @ISPHeadquarters— Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) May 28, 2020
The Idaho Transportation Department recommends seeking an alternate route.
