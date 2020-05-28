EZIIzPqU0AAIDdx.jpg

MULLAN, Idaho - Eastbound I-90 is blocked near Mullan, Idaho, due to a semi crash in the area Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police is responding to the crash at milepost 67, saying eastbound traffic is blocked and traffic is congested.

EZIIzPpUMAEmcma.jpg

The Idaho Transportation Department recommends seeking an alternate route.

I-90 EB Mullan crash

Tags