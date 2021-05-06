Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that eastbound I-90 is closed near Cle Elum (MP 85) for emergency bridge repairs near Thorp.
WSP says a detour is available via SR 970 and SR 10.
There is no estimate as to how long this closure will last.
