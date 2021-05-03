UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 4:48 P.M.
WSDOT crews have cleared the crash. They are still working to reopen the Monroe and Walnut Street on-ramps.
Expect some delays as I-90 gets back up to speed.
UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 4:15 P.M.
Traffic crews have been able to open a second lane to traffic on I-90 near the Division Street off-ramp.
Traffic is currently backed up past Spokane International Airport.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Right now an accident on Eastbound I-90 is causing delays for drivers.
We haven't heard any details on the crash, but traffic cameras show all but one lane are occupied by emergency vehicles.
We will continue to update this story with information as it comes through.