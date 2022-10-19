I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, eastbound I-90 has re-opened.

Last Updated: Oct. 19 at 7:00 a.m.

Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked near Ellensburg, milepost 106, due to a crash involving two semi trucks. 

Right now, traffic is being diverted by the Washington State Department of Transportation. They are warning drivers to expect delays.

KHQ not heard of any injuries reported as of now. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

