Leslie Lowe
Saturday looks relatively quiet, which is great news for all of those Easter egg hunts! 
Easter Sunday or next system moves in.  But the good news is that it doesn't look like we'll see any rain until late afternoon or early evening. 
Keep your umbrella handy!  There is chance for rain through mid-week, with daytime highs jumping into the mid 60's by Monday and then drop back into the 50's for the remainder of the week. 
Warmer and wetter weather does bring the concern for flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.
 
Happy Easter!
Leslie

