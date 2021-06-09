SPOKANE, Wash. - In remembrance of domestic violence victim Kassie Dewey, 306 stuffed animals were donated to the Spokane Police Department to help assist children in trauma.
Dewey was viciously attacked and killed in her North Spokane home in April. Her 5-year-old daughter Lilly survived the attack and is continuing to recover.
The donation event was held at Eastern State Hospital. Dewey was an employee of Eastern State Hospital.
Washington State Department of Social and Health Services employees across the state purchased the stuffed animals in her name. Lilly’s stepdad and her two older siblings were at the event to help present the donation.
While in the course of their duties, SPD patrol officers and Chaplains will have the ability to provide stuffed animals to children going through a difficult time as a result of domestic violence, a loss of a family member or otherwise experiencing a form of emotional trauma.