SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer camps across the region are dealing with staffing issues post-pandemic. Many camps are having to cap registration up to 30% of normal capacity because of the shortage of counselors, and with summer right around the corner, parents are starting to panic.
Single father Josh Heaton is in the same boat as many parents this summer; he can't seem to find any day camps for his son, and as the countdown to summer begins, Heaton's stress levels increase.
"I guess it does put stress on me when it's this hard. I am a single dad because I still have to work, but at the same time, my son comes first," said Heaton.
Despite calling numerous organizations, he keeps getting the same answer, "they keep telling me, 'We'll put you on the waiting list, we'll put you on the waiting list,' but you never hear back. You can call and check, but you never hear back, so I'm really crossing my fingers."
With most summer camps starting in six weeks, options may be limited, but Heaton hopes for a resolution soon to ease some of his stress.
"I won't give up. I know there is something out there; if not, we go back to plan B or handle this on our own," added Heaton.
If you're looking for a summer job Camp Fire Inland Northwest is still hiring for Summer Camp Counsellor Positions. You can check out the job board here.