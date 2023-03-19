STILLWATER, Okla. – The Eastern Washington Eagles' season came to an end Sunday afternoon in a 71-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
The Eagles kept things close for most of the first half, at times drawing even or leading slightly, but a hot scoring run for the Cowboys to end the half left the eagles down 39-30 at halftime.
Angelo Allegri led the Eagles with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Bryce Thompson led things for the Cowboys with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
Eastern rode an 18-game win streak to the NIT, but ultimately lost out on a chance for the NCAA Tournament when they lost in the Big Sky Tournament.