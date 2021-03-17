The Eastern Washington Eagles are among the 68 teams adjusting to life in the bubble in Indianapolis as part of the 2021 NCAA 'March Madness' Tournament.
The Eagles made it into the tournament after winning the Big Sky tournament against Montana State. The Eagles enter the tournament as a 14 seed going up against 3 seed Kansas.
This isn't the first time the Eagles have made it to the tournament, but this will be the first, and hopefully last, time they will have to do it all in a bubble. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the teams are forced to stay in a virtual bubble where they are quarantined in hotel rooms across the city of Indianapolis.
Besides playing or practicing, the players and staff are isolated to their hotel rooms and dining hall.
"Basically we're on the inside looking out, where most people are on the outside looking in" said Eagles Sports Information Director Dave Cook.
The teams and players start their bubble life with two rounds of testing and isolation. After being cleared with positive tests, they are free to mingle amongst their teammates, but must stay on one floor of the hotel. Meals are brought to the rooms by hotel staff and left outside the door so that interaction is minimized.
Cook also said that there are security and volunteers posted across the hotel, but added that it didn't feel as intimidating as it sounds. "They're the nicest people in the world, I've met a few, befriended them by names even-- Amy, Kathy, and several others-- but they've just been really kind to us" said Cook.
Since there haven't been any games yet, the team is spending a good amount of time practicing and watching film, but when they aren't out on the courts they are finding other ways to stay busy. Cook says for him, that comes down to running.
Cook has ran at least three miles each day for the last nine and a half years. He said that was a big concern for him when he found out he'd be staying in the bubble, and wanted to make sure he'd have a place to run. So after spending the first couple days running in the hotel hallways, he got the chance to take a breath of fresh air.
He was allowed to go out to the minor league baseball stadium across from the hotel, where he and others from the bubble were escorted out to the field to get some time outside. He said he used that time to run along the warning track in the outfield, an experience he probably wouldn't have gotten the chance to do if not for the unique tournament style.
In that same style, Cook also said that although this year's tournament is weird, it isn't all bad. "The highlight so far has been hearing the sirens of the teams coming in-- the police escort bringing the teams in by bus-- you hear those sirens and you knew a team has arrived."
So now with the first round just days away, Cook says the team has shifted its focus entirely on the upcoming game.
"I'm really thrilled that the team's here, and they're having a great experience so far and we get to play Kansas on Saturday."