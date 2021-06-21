SPOKANE, Wash. - Cindy Wendle, who ran for Spokane City Council President in 2019, has been named president of the United Soccer League (USL) to Spokane.
A push for a USL expansion into Spokane has been in the works since Spokane Public Schools voted to move forward on the construction of the $31 million downtown stadium in May.
As the president of USL to Spokane, Wendle will lead operations, laying groundwork for the League One expansion to be officially awarded to the community, according to a USL release.
“Soccer is an international passion - it bridges cultural, economic and regional boundaries, to enjoy a match day experience like no other sport can offer,” Wendle said in the release. “As a mom to three boys, who all participated in youth soccer, I understand how fast the game is growing and the opportunity we have as a club to better the lives of all youth in our community. I was raised in a college town, where athletic teams and players were a central part of the community. I look forward to helping build that same type of relationship, as well as utilizing our club as a catalyst to boost business for our local economy and our entire region.”
Wendle is a UW graduate and has worked in the community in multiple facets including working on the CARES Act and serving on the boards of Northeast Public Development Authority and Family Promise.
The downtown stadium could host a professional soccer team by 2023, when the stadium is projected to be finished.