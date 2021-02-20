A student at Eastern Washington University had an alarming encounter with a person on the community-oriented social media platform, Nextdoor.
21-year-old Felicity Hempstead was using Nextdoor to help connect her with people who wished to hire her as a babysitter when she encountered a suspicious account.
She said that the account initially reached out to her, asking to hire her as a babysitter for their five kids, but when she asked if the person could verify their identity, they became defensive and avoided the question.
After trying multiple times to verify the persons identity, Felicity still felt off about the situation. She decided to decline their offer to hire her as a babysitter, which is when she said the tone of the messages began to change.
"It just wasn't adding up and I didn't feel comfortable, so I told the person I'm not going to babysit and instantly they changed the tone of voice. That really scared me and so I reported the account" said Hempstead.
After she posted a warning on Nextdoor, multiple other girls started messaging her, saying that they had experienced similar situations with the same account. One girl even said she had showed up at the address the person had given her, and when the person texted back trying to change the address and send her to a different place, she felt uneasy and left.
Hempstead said that she and other girls had reported this to the Police, but because there was no official crime committed, there wasn't much law enforcement could do.
She said the best thing she can do now is get the word out about how to protect against situations like this.
"Always make sure you get the verification of who you're going to, even if it's just verifying ID, or a family photo or a social media account, just being able to prove their identity before you show up" she said.
Police also say that if you plan on going to a strangers house for work, always make sure you tell someone else where you are going and who you are going to meet. While Hempstead was able to recognize the red flags with this account ahead of time, she says it is imperative that other people can hear her situation to know how to better prepare themselves if they ever come across an account like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.