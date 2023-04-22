TAMPA, Fl., A group of computer science students at Eastern Washington University won a national cybersecurity competition on Saturday, narrowly beating out a number of other cyberteams from major universities.
The EWU Cyber Defenders competed in the NCAEW Cyber Games in Tampa Florida, where they went head-to-head against collegiate teams from around the country in an 8-hour marathon tasking them with defending a computer system from cyber-attacks.
Stu Steiner, director of the EWU Cybersecurity Program coaches the team. EWU scored 6,274 total points, beating University of Florida by just seven points. Other competing teams came from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Cal State Polytechnic University Pomona, Syracuse University, Liberty University, the University of Tulsa, Illinois Institute of Technology and BYU.
According to a release from the university, the competition was 20 percent capture the flag and 80 percent securing infrastructure from active attacks. Points were awarded based on how long teams kept the infrastructure running.
"Just being in the finals for the NCAE Cyber Games is a huge accomplishment, but to win the National Championship is really awesome,” says David Bowman, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. “The finals are a grueling challenge under any circumstance, but flying across the country and jumping straight into a high-pressure competition takes it to another level. I’m incredibly proud of our students and faculty who have shown that EWU really is the premiere destination for anyone who wishes to pursue cybersecurity.”