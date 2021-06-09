Eastern Washington University held a vaccination clinic from 12 pm to 2:30 pm on Wednesday, partnering with CHAS Health to make it happen. It was open to the public on a first come-first serve basis and all were encouraged to show up. They provided the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine and had cool incentives for students and faculty, including a drawing for a year of FREE tuition.
David May, the University's Interim President, said they are working to get as many people vaccinated as they can and to get the students, staff, and faculty back on campus.
May said, "It's a good feeling to know I'm protected but it's an even better feeling to know that I'm helping to protect the community and where we want to be in the fall."
Today was the second time the University held a VAC clinic. The first time, they vaccinated around 300 people and they hope to exceed that today. They also plan to do their next vaccination clinic very soon and will be working with Spokane Regional to do additional clinics in the fall.