CHENEY, Wash. - On Wednesday morning, Eastern Washington University hosted professor and author Dr. Bettina Love as the keynote speaker from their Black History Month series.
Love spoke about “Living a Hip Hop and Abolitionist Life” to a diverse group that included EWU students, students from local high schools and adults from all walks of life.
“It was amazing, I’m trying to go to a Black college just to hear that,” Vernon Glass, a student at Rogers High School in Spokane said. “It really opened up my mind to the topic of not just black history but also black excellence and black critical thinking.”
Love, who according to her website has done over 550 speaking engagements, felt honored to speak about Black excellence during Black History Month.
“It’s about all places around this country realizing and seeing the beauty of Black History Month,” Love said. “I’m excited (that) such a university would have me. I think it’s important for the nation.”
One of the highlights of the event came when Love was trying to explain to the audience the uniting power of a beat drop and started playing Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Alright”. Right on cue, the large group of high school students in the audience sang along to the hook and bass drop and we’re dancing in their seats.
“I think it’s a song that really encompasses all these emotions,” Love said. “These feelings of resistance and joy, of oppression and fighting, of oppression and struggling and finding joy and knowing at the end of the day that, through it all, we’re gon’ be alright.”