CHENEY, Wash. - The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will visit Eastern Washington University (EWU) Oct. 17-19 as part of its normal accreditation process.
EWU has encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend forums to provide input to NWCCU as its team evaluates the school. You can find information on how to attend those forms on EWU's website.
EWU has been accredited by NWCCU since 1919 and was most recently reaffirmed in 2015. The accreditation process recognizes colleges and universities for integrity, performance and quality. Accreditation is also necessary for an institution to receive student financial aid.