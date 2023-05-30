SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police officers are no strangers to turning in their usual blue for green aprons at "Coffee With A Cop" get-togethers around town–they're usually organized by the Spokane Police Department (SPD), but the one held Tuesday at the Downtown Spokane Starbucks was kickstarted by a student at Eastern Washington University (EWU).
Ferris High School alum Tayla Tollefson was wrapping up her freshman year at EWU recently when she brainstormed a five-part program called "Cops and Communities," consisting of new ways for people to meet the officers that serve in their neighborhoods.
"I wanted to provide citizens with the opportunities to engage with officers in more of a positive environment," Tollefson said. "A lot of people don't really engage with officers except for in high-intensity crisis situations.
She took that idea straight to the top, right to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl who was on board right away.
"One of the things that I loved about her energy and her spirit, is she realized the communities need the police and the police need the communities," Meidl said. "This was a nice change, where a community member says, 'I'm willing to take the lead, I'm willing to do all the logistics, and I want to be the face of this and help you guys connect with the community.'"
"I feel incredibly honored, just for him giving me the time of day," Tollefson said. "It really means a lot to me and I appreciate that they believe in me and understand the importance of this program."
Coffee With A Cop events are just one piece of Tollefson's puzzle.
"It's everything, that [includes] working with our elderly community that doesn't get as many visitors, it's doing things in the summertime, having sporting events and competitions," Meidl said.
"Another one is 'Cops and Kids,' so the cops would get together with children and play some games, get to know them and talk to them about the importance of being an officer," Tollefson said.
She hopes her idea catches on throughout Spokane and Eastern Washington, but doesn't want to stop there.
"I hope that it's something that other people can get behind and really think is important."
Tollefson's next event is another Coffee With A Cop at the Starbucks at 37th and Grand Ave. on the South Hill on July 14.