CHENEY, Wash. – 22-year-old Eastern Washington University student, Tay Nelms, had no idea that she would have to call on her lifeguarding experience when she arrived for her calculus final late last month. But when 16-year-old running start student Justus Danielli collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest, Nelms stepped into action.
“I checked for a pulse and could not find one,” Nelms said. “He was changing colors in the face and (9-1-1 operators) were pretty much like... you need to start CPR."
According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, only one in 10 people survive sudden cardiac arrest, three in 10 survive if a bystander gives CPR. Nelms says the first responders told her she gave Danielli upwards of ten minutes of CPR, which can be hard.
"It started getting really hot, I'm like, oh my gosh it's hot, like are they almost here,” Nelms said. “I really thought from my counting that I really only did it for two to three (minutes), but once that adrenaline kicks in, time starts moving very quickly."
Danielli was taken to Sacred Heart and spent a couple of days on full life support. He received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) that can help him if a similar incident occurs in the future. Despite the seriousness of his condition, Danielli has no lasting brain damage and is doing much better.
"It's just mind-boggling honestly that going from doctors telling you that your son is never gonna be the same,” Danielli’s mother Larissa Warren said. “And (now) he's completely himself, except for the little new piece in there, y'know but... completely himself."
Nelms' actions saved his life and allowed him to continue pursuing his life goals, including finishing college in two years and traveling the world.
“Tay made the biggest difference. The first ten minutes without Tay, he would not have the outcome that he has right now without Tay. Tay made all the difference in his life," Warren said.