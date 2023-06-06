SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two years ago, Eastern Washington University Instructor Chris Cindric and No-Li Brewhouse owner John Bryant sat down to discuss the potential of starting a full-blown Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program at EWU. On Monday, the inaugural class of the program's capstone tapped their first keg.
"He asked, where do you want this program to go and how can No-Li Brewhouse help,” Cindric said. “And that's really when the program kicked into gear"
The Essentials of Brewing class, which No-Li Brewmaster Ty Lindquist taught, is the final of the three classes offered.
"I just taught the students how to come up with different types of malt for different styles, or how much to get, how much alcohol out of it or what kind of hops to use depending on what you're looking for," Lindquist said.
For their first batch of beer, the class decided they wanted to do something never tried by No-Li before. They chose to brew a Belgian dubbel ale, which they aptly named "E Dubbel U".
Bryant, who's parents both attended EWU, hopes this program can grow the local beer industry.
"We want to create a national craft brewing and international beer movement... how do we make that happen,” he said. “The easiest thing is, you write a check that helps fund it. Second thing is we had to buy a one-barrel pilot system so the students so the students could come into No-Li and brew, and then thirdly we had to get the ability to instruct classes, not only with Ty our brewmaster or myself or other brewers in the community to bring everything together to lift this thing up."