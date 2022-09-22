Eat, Dance & Be Greek! 86th Annual Spokane Greek Fest in full swing this year

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to eat, dance and be Greek! The 86th Annual Spokane Greek Fest is back in full swing starting Sept. 22 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
The festival runs through Sept. 24 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Last year due to the pandemic Greek Fest only offered to-go food options, but this year, the festival is in full swing where people can dine-in or order to-go. There will also be traditional dances for people to watch and tours of the church available.
A big part of Greek Fest is the food and feeding people is an honored tradition of Greek heritage. This year they have plenty of Greek staples like gyros, loukoumades and baklava. Last year, Greek Fest saw record numbers and they completely sold out of thousands of pastries. This year, they have worked for months to prepare and make sure they have even more to offer guests.
If you plan on going to Greek Fest to purchase food, all forms of payment are accepted.