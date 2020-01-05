SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass have reopened following several crashes and spin-outs.
The lanes were closed 14 miles east of North Bend, Washington for about an hour while drivers worked to get back on the road.
According to WSDOT, chains are required on all vehicles, except all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles, traveling over the pass.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass are closed near North Bend following several crashes and spin-outs.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, it's snowing very hard over the pass and chains are required on all vehicles without all-wheel drive.
Eastbound I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is CLOSED due to multiple crashes and spin outs. No estimate for reopening. https://t.co/sBusDKaGk0 pic.twitter.com/5YKaMsl1dl— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 5, 2020
Because conditions are so bad WSDOT has not given an estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.