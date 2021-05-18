EAGLE, Idaho - Ed Humphreys has kicked off his campaign as GOP candidate for Governor.
Humphreys held a campaign kick-off event over the weekend at Honalee Farm Event Center.
According to a release, Humphreys' platform 'features elimination of state income tax to include a taxpayer bill of rights, cutting the pork out of state government, prohibition on state agencies hiring lobbyists, fighting federalism, and allowing school choice for parents.'
Read the full release with Humphreys' kick-off statements, below:
“People are flocking to Idaho in search of an idea, they’re searching for the last safe place for the American dream,” Ed Humphreys said when he officially announced his Republican candidacy for Governor at a kick-off event held over the weekend at the Honalee Farm Event Center in front of a crowd of nearly 600 Idaho patriots.
“We are slowly adopting an ideology that is the absolute antithesis of everything that made America great. And the current administration is expanding these socialist ideas with a
state government of 20 departments and over 180 agencies full of bureaucrats bent on hijacking the American dream,” Humphreys said.
“Idaho deserves leadership that bases decisions on the founding principles set forth in our U.S. and Idaho Constitutions,” Humphreys told an overflow crowd that contributed over $10,000 to his campaign during the two-hour event.
Humphreys’ platform features elimination of state income tax to include a taxpayer bill of rights, cutting the pork out of state government, prohibition on state agencies hiring lobbyists, fighting federalism, and allowing school choice for parents.
Humphreys highlighted his families flight from communism and Marxism to come to this country where they shared stories of the horrors brought about by totalitarian regimes.
“We are seeing far too much socialism and Marxism in American politics today and some of it is finding its way into Idaho leadership. I cannot stand idly by while establishment leaders steeped in generational political families slowly pick apart our freedoms,” Humphreys said.
“We have elected officials in our state that take our tax money and funnel it to anti-American activists. That day is over,” Humphreys stressed.
You can watch Humphreys' kickoff speech, here.