SPOKANE, Wash. - As KHQ first reported on April 11, Spokane Public Schools is facing a $31 million budget shortfall heading into the 2019-2020 school year. To help resolve the crisis, school administrators started handing out pink slips to staff members.
More than 325 educators, across the district’s 54 schools are being laid off, 182 of them are classroom teachers.
The story has stirred up a lot of emotion from taxpayers, many who say there’s got to be an answer to the crisis beyond a budget bailout from Washington’s Legislature. KHQ has received several questions about where Washington State's lottery, and marijuana tax money is going, if not towards Spokane Public Schools.
According to the Washington Lottery website, 18.3 percent of winnings go to WOPA (World Organization for Positive Action) Education. This charity doesn't give money to public schools, but to students and their families.
WOPA says they they work to improve educational opportunities by providing scholarships and school supplies to children in the US, and globally. Nowhere on their website, or on the lottery's website, does it say lottery ticket tax dollars provide money directly to public schooling.
Marijuana sales tax, which was more than $120 million in 2018, according to the Washington State Treasurer, was divided up between the General Fund, the Department of Social and Health Services, and the remainder went to community health centers, and public education.
Public education does not mean public schooling. The Washington State Treasurers office says it gives a portion of it's marijuana tax dollars to substance-abuse education and treatment programs.
Not only is this causing frustration among tax payers, but K-12 students too. This week, Spokane already saw one walk out from Rogers High School students, and today, there's expected to be another. This time, bigger.
A student reached out to KHQ saying Friday, April 19, after class, more kids from Spokane Public Schools are protesting losing their teachers. They'll be by the Bloomsday statues at 3:00 pm.